Is This Khloé Kardashian's Sexiest Maternity Photo Ever? (She's in the Shower!)

She’s dressed up as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones and she’s copied sister Kim’s monochrome look during her pregnancy but Khloé Kardashian‘s latest maternity look may be her most sultry yet.

The expectant Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 33, showed off her glamorous ensemble on Instagram Wednesday during her sibling trip in Japan. Kardashian took a moment after getting done up by her glam squad for an impromptu shower shoot during which she cradled her 8-month baby bump that was dressed up in a glittery sequined mini dress.

In addition, she accented her teal eyeshadow with color-coordinated double tassel earrings.

“What’s meant to be will always find it’s way,” the mother-to-be captioned her shower photo.

The Revenge Body host has revolutionized her style since confirming in December that she’s expecting her first child with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

From opting for all-black outfits in the beginning months of her pregnancy to embracing her bump in a sparkly sheer jumpsuit at momager Kris Jenner’s annual holiday party, Kardashian has had some sartorial fun with her fashions.

After all, she did say she would try to continue to wear things in her closet. “I’m gonna try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible,” Kardashian said in January during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

On the same day she shared her shower shoot, Kardashian also clapped back at criticism over her touching her baby bump.

“I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS,” she tweeted. “I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby!”