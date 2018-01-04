Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Reveals the One Baby Name She's Settled On

Khloé Kardashian is playing the name game.

In her first television appearance since confirming her pregnancy — Kardashian is expecting her first child with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson — the 33-year-old reality star talked about a very important decision: what to call her bundle of joy.

“Do you need help naming a baby?” host Ellen DeGeneres asked.

Kardashian admitted it wasn’t an easy choice, but she did have a few solid ideas in mind.

“I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior — Tristan Jr.,” she said. “Then for a girl, I don’t know where to begin.”

Though she doesn’t have any girl names picked out, the Revenge Body host shared she wanted the initial to be a “K” or a “T,” after mom or dad.

Although Kardashian announced via Twitter, Wednesday, that her baby’s gender reveal will happen on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which returns this Sunday, multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian and Thompson, 26, are expecting a baby boy.

Khloé Kardashian and Ellen DeGeneres
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

DeGeneres couldn’t resist pressing for information on Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy, which the 20-year-old has yet to officially confirm. However, Kardashian played coy, even when the host inquired why Jenner was missing from the family’s Christmas card this year.

“I don’t know. You’ve got to ask Kylie,” Kardashian teased. “Why don’t you get Kylie on the show?”

PEOPLE learned in September that Jenner is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, but the cosmetics mogul has stayed out of the public eye since the news broke.

“Kylie wants to keep a low profile,” a source told PEOPLE in October.

“She feels good, but her body is changing,” the source added. “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby nonstop.”

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

❥ Mom and Dad ❥

Kardashian also laid low for several months after news that she was expecting broke, only confirming her pregnancy shortly before Christmas with a black-and-white photograph of her own hands and Thompson’s wrapped around her bare stomach.

The reality star shared another baby bump photo on Instagram in which she is styled for an evening out — a look presumably worn for her New Year’s Eve celebrations with Thompson — where she revealed that she’s “Officially 6 months” into her pregnancy.

