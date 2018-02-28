Khloé Kardashian is not here for the pregnancy shaming.

The expectant Keeping Up with the Kardashians star used Twitter Wednesday to respond to criticism over her touching her baby belly, writing, “People are very opinionated about my bump.”

“I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE,” she continues. “I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS.”

“I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose,” concludes Kardashian, 33. “Mommy loves you baby! ❤”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

People are very opinionated about my bump. I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby! ❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 28, 2018

RELATED: Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Says She’s “8 Months Bumpin” Her Way Through Her Sister Trip to Japan

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has hit back at naysayers concerning her pregnancy.

A week after she confirmed she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson were expecting, the mom-to-be tweeted in response to critics of her working out while pregnant, “For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden,” sharing a link to a fitpregnancy.com article about the benefits of exercising while expecting.

“MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended,” she added. “Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing s—.”

Khloé Kardashian Hrush Achemyan Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: Pregnant Khloé Kardashian’s Most Aww-worthy Baby Bump Moments

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The Revenge Body star has found a host of wonderful feedback on Twitter as well, though. Earlier this month, she used the social-media platform to see if other expectant moms ever felt like their bellies were changing in size as each day went on.

“Good morning!! Does anyone else who has been pregnant or if they are pregnant feel that in the morning their bumps are smaller. But throughout the day there [sic] bumper gets bigger and bigger and bigger,” she inquired, adding, “LOL asking for a friend.”

Fans were quick to reply that they also noticed this. “Oh my gosh this is so true! I thought it was just me,” wrote one user while another commented, “Yep! Happened to me when I was pregnant. Bump changed depending on her position too.”