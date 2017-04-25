Khloé Kardashian and Nephew Reign Disick Bond on Snapchat While Kourtney Enjoys Girls Getaway in Mexico

Auntie KoKo is teaching the Kardashian-Disick tykes all about Snapchat.

Khloé Kardashian spent time with her 2-year-old nephew Reign Disick on Tuesday, enjoying some fun with the hipster bunny filter.

Missing from the fun aunt’s selfies were Reign’s siblings Mason, 7, and Penelope, 4.

“I love everything about being an aunt,” Kardashian wrote on her blog in September 2015. “All my nieces and nephews come to my house at least three times a week. I’m just really playful and I guess you could say I’m the ‘wild aunt.’ But honestly, I like that they view me like that.”

This is how we do it down in Puerto Rico A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 25, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

While Khloé and Reign are bonding in Calabasas, his mom Kourtney Kardashian has been enjoying a girls getaway in Punta Mita, Mexico with her squad, including sister Kim Kardashian West. The group is definitely keeping things sexy between their swimsuits and late-night parties as seen in their many Snapchat photos and videos.

As for North and Saint West, they had a special babysitter looking after them this weekend.

On Saturday, Kris Jenner snapped a pic of her comedian pal (and Kim’s neighbor) Kathy Griffin playing with the 3½-year-old, and 16-month-old.