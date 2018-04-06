Pregnancy has turned Khloé Kardashian into a near-vegetarian.

In a Friday post to her website titled “This Food Has Repulsed Me During Pregnancy,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed she has been favoring cuisines other than meat, which made her feel sick until recently.

“Before pregnancy, I really only ate chicken or turkey — no pork, red meat, most fish, lamb, etc. But now, I find meat absolutely disgusting, LOL,” Kardashian, 33, wrote on her website. “Just the sight of it makes me nauseous.”

She added, “So, I’ve become somewhat of a vegetarian during pregnancy, but not by choice. Now that I’m nearing the end of my pregnancy, it doesn’t repulse me as much anymore. I wonder how I’ll feel about meat after I give birth!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Why Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Is “Happy” to Be in Cleveland as She Awaits Baby Girl’s Arrival

While she may have steered clear from the butcher counter, Kardashian did have one big craving during her pregnancy: Krispy Kreme donuts!

“I give into cravings — like if I want a donut, I’ll have a donut. I’m not super crazy,” the reality star said in a February interview for Lorraine.

But it’s all about balance for Kardashian, who explained, “I definitely will eat sweets if I want and give into that, but I really believe in working out and staying healthy — every pound I put on, I gotta take back off.”

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Reveals Which Famous Asset She’s Hoping Gets Passed on to Her Daughter



And Kardashian is already looking forward to hitting the gym again — as soon as possible after she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcome their baby girl.

“Random thoughts but I can NOT WAIT to f— up the gym when it’s time lol,” she announced on Twitter March 30. “BEAST MODE is dying to return!!”

Although the Revenge Body host admitted that returning to her usual fitness regimen post-pregnancy “won’t be easy,” she revealed she was “excited for the challenge.”