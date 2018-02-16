Khloé Kardashian is spilling all the tea about how her sex life with boyfriend Tristan Thompson has changed throughout her pregnancy.

“I have always heard that women are extra horny when they’re pregnant, but for me it’s been interesting,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote on her website Friday.

Although she reveals that “in the beginning, sex was the same,” she adds, “as I got into my third trimester and started to get bigger, it became harder to have sex and a little more uncomfortable and limiting.”

And even though Kardashian admitted Thompson, 26, “is amazing and would never make me feel different in any way,”she added that she was sure she wasn’t alone in feeling like their sex life wasn’t at the same level it had been.

“I’m sure it’s uncomfortable for a man to have sex with a pregnant woman too. Personally, I get uncomfortable and insecure,” she wrote, noting that “you can’t move the same, so you kind of feel useless, LOL.”

Offering up one last pearl of wisdom, the 33-year-old shared that expectant couples “just have to improvise and do the best you can.”

Earlier this week, the Revenge Body star shared her and her Cleveland Cavaliers player boyfriend’s special Valentine’s Day plans with fans.

“We’re both not very needy when it comes to this kind of stuff, so we’re just going to go to my mom’s and have a couples’ dinner with my family,” she said. “Cute, right? She’s having a chef cook for us, which will be a fun little luxury.”

“But I’ll be doing some cooking too!” Kardashian added. “Tristan is Jamaican and he absolutely loves Jamaican food … His mom has been teaching me how to make authentic recipes, so I will be making him an amazing Jamaican meal earlier in the day.”

The mom-to-be also also opened up about her very first kiss with the basketball pro, whom she’s been dating since late summer 2016.

“I was so nervous,” she confessed. “I liked Tristan so much. It was after a night of us hanging out and we were with a bunch of friends at one of their houses. We were all drinking and telling stories and just enjoying each other’s company.”

“I forget what led up to that moment, but I do remember that we both started kissing in the kitchen — in front of everyone,” she continued. “I think we were really passionate, so we made everybody a little uncomfortable, LOL! It was pretty magical! I never want to forget that moment.”

And while Kardashian admitted that “Tristan is always doing romantic things for me,” the Good American designer revealed one of the sweetest and most romantic things her beau has ever done.

“After Gabbana, my dog of 14 years, passed away recently, Tristan sent me this enormous floral arrangement in the shape of a paw print,” she said.

“His gesture meant so much to me. It made me smile at a time when I was super sad. I couldn’t believe he thought to do something like that. I am so blessed that he is always doing sweet things for me,” she praised.