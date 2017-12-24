Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Shows Off 'Special Gift' Honoring Her Baby from BFFs Malika and Khadijah

Baby bling!

Mom-to-be Khloé Kardashian is already being showered with lots of love, only days after confirming she is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Snapchat on Saturday night to show off a sweet present honoring the major milestone in her life from her best friends.

“Malika and Khadijah got me the most special gift,” she wrote over a photo of her ‘Mommy’ bracelet, adding a series of heart-eyed emojis.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

In a second snap, Kardashian received a big bouquet of white roses that spelled out the word ‘Baby.’

Although PEOPLE confirmed the news that the couple are expecting a baby back in September, Kardashian didn’t officially announce the news until Wednesday when she shared a photo of her NBA boyfriend placing his hands over her belly.

“My greatest dream realized. We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient,” she captioned the black-and-white photo.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Continued Kardashian, “I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!”

The following day, proud mom Kris Jenner took to Instagram to share in the excitement.

“God is so good!! I am beyond excited! What a blessing!!!!!!” she wrote, reposting the same photo her daughter had posted the previous day.

Related Video: Khloe Kardashian Confirms She Is Expecting a Baby

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in October that Kardashian is expecting a baby boy. But her little one on the way isn’t the only upcoming addition to the family: Kardashian’s sisters Kim and Kylie Jenner are both expecting.

Kim and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child, a daughter, via surrogate while Jenner is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Travis Scott.