Khloé Kardashian is taking Tokyo by storm.

The reality star and expectant mom looked every bit her usual fashionable self Wednesday while out shopping with Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West during their sisters trip to Tokyo.

For the outing, Khloé rocked a huge pair of hoop earrings and thigh-high boots, dressing up her baby bump in a high-neck micro mini dress and long coat. She wore her blonde locks in a high ponytail.

“Khloé flew to Tokyo with Kim and Kourtney to film Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” a source told PEOPLE Monday of the sisters. “She was excited about the trip. It was her choice to go. She wanted a last, fun trip with her sisters before the baby arrives.”

Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian Splash News

Khloé, 33, has definitely been a fan of the thigh-high boot and mini dress combo in her pregnancy. In January, she stepped out for lunch with her sisters a high-neck ribbed black mini dress by Naked Wardrobe and thigh-high black boots.

She finished the rainy-day look with a long black robe, letting her blonde locks hang in loose waves and carrying a forest green handbag.

Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Not one to shy away from controversial comments surrounding her pregnancy, Khloé — whose baby on the way will be her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — subtly clapped back at critics who slammed her for traveling overseas while eight months pregnant.

“I am so thankful that after my first trimester … my pregnancy has been so healthy and strong!” she wrote to one fan on Instagram. “God is great! Much luck to you and your family.”

Referring to how painful the first trimester of her pregnancy was due to side effects of her progesterone pills, Khloé told another fan, “Thank you! I didn’t realize how common that was until the episode came out. It’s good to not feel alone.”