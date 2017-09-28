Babies

9 Reasons Khloé Kardashian Will Be the Coolest Mom Ever

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 9

Source: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Source: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

SHE IS SUPER CLOSE TO HER FAMILY

No surprise here, right? The KarJenner crew is famous for being a tight-knit group. Not only have they starred alongside each other on Keeping Up with the Kardashians for a decade, but the siblings have collaborated with one another on projects — a sign of what's to come once Khloé's mini-me makes his or her debut.

2 of 9

Source: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

SHE'S A 'FUN AUNT'

"My house is the fun house for my nieces and nephews. We do arts and crafts and bake a lot," Khloé told YOU magazine of being a "fun aunt" to Mason, Penelope, Reign, North and Saint. "We like to play outside and in the pool, just being goofy. I have water balloons and we have water fights. I'm like a big kid myself. At night when I babysit them we have dance parties. I love to give their moms the evening off." 

3 of 9

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

SHE HAS A SQUAD THAT'S EAGER TO MEET HER FUTURE CHILD

Imagine all the cute photo opportunities once Khloé's little one arrives.

4 of 9

Source: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

SHE BELIEVES IN CLEAN EATING …

... but doesn't shy away from the occasional doughnut, as evidenced by her adorable little date with niece Penelope and nephew Reign. We see even more dessert parties with an additional cutie in the near future!

5 of 9

Source: Khloe Kardasian/Instagram

SHE'S A SNAP QUEEN

Khloé converted niece Dream into a Snapchat believer, upping the pair's cuteness level (is that even possible?) with the dog filter. We're already counting down the days before the reality star pulls the same move with her own baby.

6 of 9

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

SHE STAYS POSITIVE WHENEVER POSSIBLE

Considering that life has its crazy twists and turns — and having a baby doesn't make dealing with those circumstances any easier — it's a good sign that the reality star focuses on the good rather than the bad. "I'm all about taking every day and putting a positive twist on it," she shared during a panel discussion in N.Y.C. "I've learned so much from all the negatives in my life and made them all positives and I try not to let every bad thing make me have a bad day."

7 of 9

Rochlin/FilmMagic

SHE'S ALREADY 'A MAMA BEAR'

"I'm really protective," she told the Associated Press in 2013. "I'm like a mama bear."

8 of 9

Kris Jenner/ Instagram

SHE'S ALL ABOUT DRESSING UP

Forget her red carpet-ready wardrobe — we're still coveting Khloé's cute tutu from when she was a toddler. And if the denim mogul welcomes a daughter, she's bound to have that too-cute style.

9 of 9

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

SHE HAS A BODY-POSITIVE ATTITUDE

Khloé is all about body confidence — something she's sure to pass on to her future child. "I don't care how much I weigh. I don't really care what size I am in clothes. I care about how I look and feel, and am I able to run up that hill, or can I get up the stairs without huffing and puffing," she told PEOPLE.

See Also

More

More