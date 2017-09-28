Babies
9 Reasons Khloé Kardashian Will Be the Coolest Mom Ever
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
SHE IS SUPER CLOSE TO HER FAMILY
No surprise here, right? The KarJenner crew is famous for being a tight-knit group. Not only have they starred alongside each other on Keeping Up with the Kardashians for a decade, but the siblings have collaborated with one another on projects — a sign of what's to come once Khloé's mini-me makes his or her debut.
SHE'S A 'FUN AUNT'
"My house is the fun house for my nieces and nephews. We do arts and crafts and bake a lot," Khloé told YOU magazine of being a "fun aunt" to Mason, Penelope, Reign, North and Saint. "We like to play outside and in the pool, just being goofy. I have water balloons and we have water fights. I'm like a big kid myself. At night when I babysit them we have dance parties. I love to give their moms the evening off."
SHE HAS A SQUAD THAT'S EAGER TO MEET HER FUTURE CHILD
Imagine all the cute photo opportunities once Khloé's little one arrives.
SHE BELIEVES IN CLEAN EATING …
... but doesn't shy away from the occasional doughnut, as evidenced by her adorable little date with niece Penelope and nephew Reign. We see even more dessert parties with an additional cutie in the near future!
SHE'S A SNAP QUEEN
Khloé converted niece Dream into a Snapchat believer, upping the pair's cuteness level (is that even possible?) with the dog filter. We're already counting down the days before the reality star pulls the same move with her own baby.
SHE STAYS POSITIVE WHENEVER POSSIBLE
Considering that life has its crazy twists and turns — and having a baby doesn't make dealing with those circumstances any easier — it's a good sign that the reality star focuses on the good rather than the bad. "I'm all about taking every day and putting a positive twist on it," she shared during a panel discussion in N.Y.C. "I've learned so much from all the negatives in my life and made them all positives and I try not to let every bad thing make me have a bad day."
SHE'S ALREADY 'A MAMA BEAR'
"I'm really protective," she told the Associated Press in 2013. "I'm like a mama bear."
SHE'S ALL ABOUT DRESSING UP
Forget her red carpet-ready wardrobe — we're still coveting Khloé's cute tutu from when she was a toddler. And if the denim mogul welcomes a daughter, she's bound to have that too-cute style.
SHE HAS A BODY-POSITIVE ATTITUDE
Khloé is all about body confidence — something she's sure to pass on to her future child. "I don't care how much I weigh. I don't really care what size I am in clothes. I care about how I look and feel, and am I able to run up that hill, or can I get up the stairs without huffing and puffing," she told PEOPLE.
