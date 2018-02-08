Khloé Kardashian‘s road to conception was less bumpy than she anticipated it would be.

The mom-to-be is seven months pregnant with her first child, a baby boy, revealing in a recent interview for Lorraine that she didn’t necessarily expect it to happen the way it did.

“I thought about surrogacy at one point, but then it just didn’t cross my mind,” says the 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

“When I got pregnant, I was so surprised because you keep getting told … when you hear all these things about yourself, you just start believing them. I was just in shock as much as everybody else was,” she adds.

Khloé Kardashian Lorraine interview

Kardashian admits her pregnancy “puts so many things into perspective” in her life.

“People say once you have a baby your life just begins and you’re going to realize everything you were doing was nonsense, but honestly I’m so happy that this is happening in my life right now,” she says.

“They always say, like, when you’re ready [you’ll know] … I feel so ready,” adds the Revenge Body star. “I feel the timing really is perfect and I do feel like it’s going to be so exciting, everything that’s about to happen.”

Khloé Kardashian

The first-time mom-to-be confirmed her first child on the way with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in December, and now reveals she was “nervous” to do so.

“I just had these nerves, and having everyone’s positive and loving support, it’s so great, of course,” says Kardashian, adding of her fans, “I know the journey they’ve been along with me, but then you really remember everything like, ‘Okay, wow, they feel so invested.’ But I feel so honored that they’re this invested with me.”