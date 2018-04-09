Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Reveals the Reason She's 'Not Afraid' of Childbirth

Khloé Kardashian has learned from the greats.

The 33-year-old reality star and first-time mom-to-be shared on her website and app that she’s “not afraid” of giving birth to her baby girl — namely because she has seen babies delivered many times before.

“I don’t feel like I need to prepare for my birth by freaking myself out,” Kardashian wrote. “I’ve seen over eight births live and in person. Women were made to do this! It’s a very natural experience.”

“I read my apps every day and I ask my doctor if I have any questions, so I’m honestly not that afraid,” she added. “Of course I’m a little nervous to go into labor, but I’m trying to not overthink something that literally happens all the time.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality has given her fans quite a few updates concerning her pregnancy recently, including one last week about how she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are passing the time until they welcome their baby girl.

“It’s the final stretch of my pregnancy. Day by day, it gets harder and I get more impatient — and not to mention more uncomfortable. So, while we wait, I have to stay busy,” Kardashian wrote on her app and website Wednesday.

“I’m not the type to lay around all day and be lazy (when I do, I get a little crazy!). I’ve already finished the nursery, so I’m happy to have that checked off the list,” the expectant Revenge Body host said.

Kardashian admitted on Tuesday that she’s “happy to be in Cleveland” as she awaits her daughter’s arrival (NBA star Thompson, 27, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers).

“Throughout my pregnancy, I traveled back and forth between L.A. and Cleveland quite a bit, but after a while, it was a little difficult,” she wrote on her website and app. “It was more tiring and my body got swollen, which never used to happen before pregnancy. I obviously love both cities, but I will say I’m happy to be in Cleveland right now.”

“I’m with Tristan and I get my home time — cooking, being with my love and just more of a routine,” she continued. “In L.A., I’m SWAMPED with work. But then again, I love being in L.A. because I get to see my sisters and my mom, and I have my trainer and the people that I’ve grown up with. So there are perks to both cities for me!”