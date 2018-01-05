Babies
All the Pregnancy Secrets Khloé Kardashian Has Revealed So Far
The soon-to-be new mom has dropped some very personal confessions about preparing to welcome her baby
Posted on
More
1 of 10
THE FIRST TRIMESTER IS THE WORST
"The first trimester is the worst. No one knows you’re pregnant yet and you feel the most uncomfortable," Khloé, who is now 6 months pregnant, shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And I think once people know you’re pregnant, you get all those excuses. Hopefully I look pregnant — not just fat — so people realize if I don't feel well or tired."
"The first few months is not sexy, because it’s like, you’re just a little chubby," she added during her Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance. "No one will know you’re pregnant, they're just like, 'Oh, you should get back in the gym.' And you just feel the worst. So I think now that I'm showing more I feel sexy."
2 of 10
'GREAT DAD' TRISTAN HAS MORE CRAVINGS THAN SHE HAS
"[He’s] such a good dad. He's so great just during even pregnancy and he makes me more excited too," the star told Ellen DeGeneres of boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who is already father to 1-year-old son Prince. "He has more cravings than I do," she added. "They say that men take on sympathy cravings or pregnancy and I swear he's milking it for all he can."
3 of 10
TRISTAN HAD A HUNCH SHE WAS PREGNANT BEFORE SHE TOOK A TEST
The NBA played had an inkling he would soon be a father-of-two. "First it was Tristan because he kept saying, 'You're pregnant,' and I was like, 'Be quiet, I’m not pregnant,'" Khloé told Jimmy Kimmel. "I was nauseous, not feeling well. And he had to leave the country. I took a pregnancy test and I was screaming. It's so weird and surreal."
4 of 10
COVERING THE BOOTY IS THE KEY TO MATERNITY FASHION
The Revenge Body host revealed her secret when a Twitter fan complimented her on-point maternity wear. "Trust me it's all about covering my behind! If you saw that caboose you would think I was a big fat blob LOL," she tweeted. Glam tresses have also played a big role. "Bigger the hair— smaller the bump," she noted on Instagram.
5 of 10
SHE AND KRIS JENNER HAVE VERY DIFFERENT PREGNANCY DIET PHILOSOPHIES
"I definitely will indulge in cravings, but you're eating for one 'me,' and then something that's [tiny] … I don't get why people are like, 'You're eating for two full-sized people,'" Khloé admitted. "My mom is one of those people. She brought me eight boxes of Krispy Kreme doughnuts and got mad that I didn't eat them all … That's why she gained 80 lbs. [when she was pregnant]."
6 of 10
SHE WANTS TO GO WITH A 'K' OR 'T' NAME
Khloé and Tristan have already made some baby name decisions. "I think if it's a boy, I'll go with Junior — Tristan Jr. Then for a girl, I don't know where to begin," Khloé told Ellen. However, the mom-to-be does want to continue her family's same-first-letter tradition if she welcomes a girl: "I think I want a 'K' or a 'T.'"
7 of 10
SHE'S STILL WORKING OUT
The mom-to-be shared that she's still exercising although her "workouts are not as intense as they once were." A month earlier, she hit back at critics who shamed her for exercising while pregnant. "For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden [facepalm]," she tweeted. "MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended."
"Whatever you do before you're pregnant, you're allowed to continue, and they say it leads for a better delivery," she added to Entertainment Tonight. "I feel great, and I would feel horrible if I was just sitting around, overeating all day… I don't have swollen feet, I don't have a lot of these things because I'm staying so active right now. So, as long as I can, I want to keep that up."
8 of 10
THE UMBILICAL CORD WILL FREAK HER OUT
Khloé talked about her intense fear of belly buttons during a round of "Burning Questions" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Don't get me started [on belly buttons]. And now I’m going to have to deal with the umbilical cord? Freaks me out!" she said.
9 of 10
HER SISTERS HAVE BEEN GIVING HER TONS OF ADVICE
"A lot of it is unwanted," the star told Jimmy Kimmel of motherhood tips from her famous family. "I don't know if it's the worst, but Kourtney gives a lot of advice. I think it’s so sweet but I don't want to do some of that stuff. 'You can never have a plastic toy, ever!' If someone buys blocks, I'm allowed to have blocks! Let me experience things. It's either her way or no way. It's not what you say, it’s how you say it."
"We've been fighting a lot lately. We never fight," she continued. "[Kourtney] got pissed because I wanted to put a TV in the nursery. I haven’t even decorated the nursery yet, the whole thing I wanted was a TV so far. And she [said], I’m the worst person for ever wanting a TV. And when you’re breastfeeding or whatever, I need a TV… She thinks she’s better than I because she doesn’t watch TV but I like TV shows."
10 of 10
SHE'S RESPECTING SISTER KYLIE JENNER'S PRIVACY
Although PEOPLE confirmed Khloé's little sister is also anticipating a new arrival, the Good American designer is refusing to comment on it while discussing her own pregnancy. "I don't know what you're talking about," she replied when Ellen flat-out said Kylie was pregnant. "I don't know [why she wasn't on the Christmas card], you gotta ask Kylie. Why don't you get Kylie on the show?"