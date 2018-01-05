THE FIRST TRIMESTER IS THE WORST

"The first trimester is the worst. No one knows you’re pregnant yet and you feel the most uncomfortable," Khloé, who is now 6 months pregnant, shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And I think once people know you’re pregnant, you get all those excuses. Hopefully I look pregnant — not just fat — so people realize if I don't feel well or tired."

"The first few months is not sexy, because it’s like, you’re just a little chubby," she added during her Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance. "No one will know you’re pregnant, they're just like, 'Oh, you should get back in the gym.' And you just feel the worst. So I think now that I'm showing more I feel sexy."