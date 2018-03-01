Khloé Kardashian Says Her 'Pregnancy Has Been Healthy and Strong' Amid Criticism Over Japan Trip

Khloé Kardashian is subtly letting her critics know she’s not here for their criticism.

The expectant mother, 33, shared a photo of herself cradling her 8-month baby bump while wearing a silver glittery sequined mini dress on Instagram Wednesday during her all-girls trip to Japan with her sisters, Kim and Kourtney.

Kardashian also shared some new insights into her pregnancy, telling one fan, “I am so thankful that after my first trimester… my pregnancy has been so healthy and strong! God is great! Much luck to you and your family.”

She told another fan, “Thank you! I didn’t realize how common that was until the episode came out. It’s good to not feel alone,” referring to how painful the first trimester of her pregnancy was due to side effects of her progesterone pills.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been criticized on social media for flying to Japan with her sisters while about a month away from giving birth to her first child.

Several people shared their outrage on Twitter, with one person writing, “Why would you fly 17 hours over an ocean at 8 months???”

Another tweeted, “Woman I know you lead a busy life but you gotta slow down. I don’t think you’re even supposedly [sic] to be flying this far into pregnancy. You just need to rest and get a massage 🙂 ly koko”

The star has been giving her fans an update on her baby bump from Japan with several selfies on Snapchat and Instagram.

On Monday, she shared a photo of herself with the caption, “8 months Bumpin,” while showing off her baby bump in a tight brown turtleneck dress and lovingly caressing her bump as she posed in her hotel room.

“[Khloé] was excited about the trip,” a source told PEOPLE that same day. “It was her choice to go. She wanted a last, fun trip with her sisters before the baby arrives.”

Khloé officially announced her pregnancy in December 2017, and PEOPLE previously confirmed in October she is expecting a son with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who is already a father to 14-month-old son Prince.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E! at 9 p.m. ET.