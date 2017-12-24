Khloé Kardashian Shares Her Pregnancy Fitness Routine as She Gushes She's 'So Excited' for Baby

Khloé Kardashian is already a supermom!

The 33-year-old reality star may be expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but she’s still logging plenty of time in the gym — and she’s not even taking a day off for Christmas Eve.

Kardashian shared her pregnancy fitness routine with fans on Sunday via Snapchat. Wearing a baggy black Nike sweatshirt and flannel shirt tied around her waist, she started on the step machine. Kardashian then shared her moves using weights and a resistant band — and in honor of the date, each video had a festive filter like reindeer or snowflakes dancing across the screen.

“I love that I can finally snap my workouts again…but Merry Christmas Eve and more workouts to come,” she promised fans after scaling back on social media during the first few months of her pregnancy.

The mom-to-be, who officially confirmed the news that she is pregnant earlier this week, also used a special baby filter.

She said, “P.S. Snapchat that is so cute, the ‘Baby on the Way,’ the thing down here. It’s so cute. Oh my God, you guys are making me so excited and just making it so real.”

Despite coming clean on the exciting news, the Revenge Body host has continued to hide her baby bump under baggy clothes — except for her pregnancy announcement photo, which featured Kardashian and Thompson embracing her growing belly.

“We are having a baby!” she captioned the black and white image. “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

She continued, “I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!

“Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!”

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in October that Kardashian is expecting a baby boy. But her little one on the way isn’t the only upcoming addition to the family: her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner are both expecting.

Kim and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child, a daughter, via surrogate while Jenner is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Travis Scott.