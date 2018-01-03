Khloé Kardashian is more determined than ever to stay healthy now that she’s going to be a mom.

Addressing subscribers to her website Wednesday, the 33-year-old reality star wrote that she would “kick off 2018 right,” promising to share her “weight-loss advice, health hacks and more” during Health & Wellness Week on her app next week.

“For me, health and wellness resolutions are especially important this year,” Kardashian wrote on her site. “Being pregnant, it’s a whole different type of self-care. I still exercise to maintain my sanity and also to feel good about myself, but my workouts are not as intense as they once were.”

“I’m also eating differently — of course, I have cravings, but I want to make sure I’m supplying my baby with the proper nutrients,” she explains. “I’m focused on being healthy mind, body and soul for myself and the baby. But, man, I can’t wait to be a beast in the gym already, LOL!”

“Still, as active as I have been during my pregnancy, I feel great. So my New Year’s resolution will be to stay as mentally and physically healthy as I can!” writes Kardashian, whose baby boy on the way with beau Tristan Thompson will be her first child and the NBA star’s second.

The Revenge Body host has been keeping her followers up to date with her prenatal fitness on her Snapchat account — both in solo workouts and alongside sister Kourtney Kardashian.

And similarly to other celebrity moms like Chrissy Teigen, Kardashian has had to field unwarranted comments from shamers online.

“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden,” wrote Kardashian last month, posting a link to a fitpregnancy.com article explaining the benefits of exercising while pregnant. “MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing s—.”

Kardashian is currently six months along in her pregnancy — a tidbit she shared Tuesday on Instagram, posting a gorgeous snap showing off her baby bump in a curve-hugging, ruched mesh black dress with a fur coat sliding off her shoulders.

“Mom and Dad,” the star captioned a second photograph featuring herself and Thompson, 26, sharing a sweet smooch.