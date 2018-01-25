Though Khloé Kardashian has been satisfying her pregnancy food cravings, she’s also dreaming of returning to her pre-baby workout routine.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 33, revealed her latest indulgences on her app and website Wednesday, sharing that she doesn’t go overboard on the sweets.

“Of course I have cravings and I give in to them!” Kardashian wrote.

“But, as always, I do everything in moderation. In general, I’m not someone who wants to eat an entire box of cookies. I just don’t eat like that. But, if I’m craving something, I make sure I give it to myself,” the mother-to-be shared.

Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

For the next few months, Kardashian won’t be limiting her diet. Instead, the Revenge Body star looking forward to shedding her pregnancy pounds.

“During my pregnancy, I’m obviously not beating myself up about what I’m eating at all. I’m more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I’m going to work off every pound. I’m actually really excited to get my body back. I can’t wait!” she explained.

So what exercises are she specifically missing while expecting her first child?

“I love that I’m staying active during my pregnancy! I’m so lucky I’ve been able to still work out. Of course, I can’t go as hard as I did before, and I really do miss my intense workouts,” Kardashian admitted in a separate blog post.

Khloé Kardashian working out with sister Kourtney Kardashian

“Honestly, though, I’m just happy I still have the energy! But there is another thing I miss: my pre-workout energy drinks! They made me wired in the best way possible, LOL. My workouts are definitely not the same without them, but I’m proud of myself for staying so mentally strong right now!” she concluded.

Throughout her pregnancy, Kardashian has been sharing her sweat-inducing maternity workouts on social media.

In December, she slammed critics of her workouts during pregnancy, clarifying that her doctors had approved her workout regimen. Days later, the expectant Good American mogul shared her exercise routine on Snapchat while inside of her home gym where she did workouts for her abs and lunges with bands.

The baby boy on the way is the first child for Kardashian; her boyfriend Tristan Thompson is also dad to 1-year-old son Prince Oliver.

“I’m soo happy to be on this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 26, wrote on Instagram following Kardashian’s pregnancy confirmation in December.

“Everyday [sic] I give thanks to him for bringing us together,” Thompson added. “I love you soo much and I know our little angel feels the love we share together and will know that mommy and daddy loves them unconditional and forever and ever amen.”