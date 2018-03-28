Sorry, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner: When it comes to parenting styles, soon-to-be-mom Khloé Kardashian expects hers will be most similar to sister Kim Kardashian West.

In the latest update on her app and blog, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — who is preparing for the birth of her first child in Cleveland with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson — told fans she’ll likely be most like “Kimberly.”

The news comes days after an insider revealed to PEOPLE that the Revenge Body host, 33, has been turning to Kim for advice.

“Khloé has really only been asking Kim for advice,” the source said. “She agrees more with Kim’s parenting style than Kourtney’s. [Khloé]’s also older and more mature than Kylie so her approach will be different than a very young mom.”

Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West Charley Gallay/Getty

Kim, of course, has three children with husband Kanye West: daughters Chicago, 10 weeks, and North, 4½, plus son Saint, 2.

Among her attributes as a mom, Kim previously said that she has a rule about being present when parenting — even leaving her phone behind during “story time at night” or “in the mornings [while we’re] getting ready.”

“Obviously, that is what’s going to come with their lives and I can’t imagine what it’s like growing up in a world with social media as a young teenager,” the KKW mogul said in February.

She added, “I want my kids to see the separation and to feel the difference and know that there is a time and a place for that. So I’m really cautious when I’m at home with my phones and just being super present.”

Kim Kardashian West and daughter North Rich Fury/Forum/Getty

She also makes herself a priority when she needs to.

“Taking time for yourself [like] my workouts every morning really drive my soul, so I have to do that,” Kim said. “Just really focus on what you want to do, business-wise, and not put too much on your plate.”