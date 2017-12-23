Khloé Kardashian Steps Out for First Time Since Confirming Pregnancy News

Khloé Kardashian was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, the first time she’s been seen publicly since confirming the news that she is pregnant with her first child earlier this week.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has spent months hiding her growing baby belly under a sea of baggy sweatshirts and Birkin bags since PEOPLE first confirmed the news in September that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson, are expecting a baby together.

But now that she’s out, Kardashian is still keeping her bump under wraps. On Saturday, she wore a baggy black sweatshirt, black coat, and black leggings. She paired the look with mirrored sunglasses and gray kicks.

Khloé Kardashia SHAM/BACKGRID

On Wednesday, Kardashian said being pregnant is her “greatest dream realized.”

“We are having a baby!” the Revenge Body host wrote in the caption to her pregnancy announcement photo, which featured Kardashian and Thompson embracing her growing belly. “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

She continued, “I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!

“Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!”

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple will welcome a baby boy together in early 2018. (Thompson also has a 1-year-old son named Prince Oliver from a previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.)

“They are absolutely thrilled,” a source revealed to PEOPLE in September of the couple. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.

“This is something Khloé has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: She didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it,” the insider said, adding, “This is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Seth Browarnik/startraks

Kardashian isn’t the only one in the family expecting a child. Her pregnancy news came days after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that sister Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting a baby girl. (She’s due in February, though the family has yet to confirm the news.) Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are also expecting their third child — a daughter — after hiring a surrogate to help them expand their family.

Momager Kris Jenner is thrilled to be a grandma again. “God is so good!! I am beyond excited! What a blessing!!!!!!” she wrote Thursday on Instagram, reposting Kardashian’s announcement photo.

Meanwhile, Thompson — a center/power forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers who first stepped out with Kardashian in early September 2016 — is excited to be a dad again.

“My love, thank you for [allowing] me to be a part of your journey in life and allowing to share this moment with you,” he wrote in the comments section of his girlfriend’s post. “This is something [I’ll] always cherish. Girl you look better now.”

“I’m soo happy to be on this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above,” he continued. “Every day I give thanks to him for bringing us together. I love you soo much and I know our little angel feels the love we share together and will know that mommy and daddy loves them unconditional and forever and ever amen.”