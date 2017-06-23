Cuteness Overload! Khloe Kardashian Posts Adorable Snap of Niece 'Northie' with Her New Tiny, Fluffy Puppy

Once a proud aunt, always a proud aunt!

On Thursday, Khloé Kardashian shared a new photo to Instagram that stretches the limits of adorable. The stars? Niece North and North’s new puppy, which the newly minted 4-year-old is cuddling while she flashes a huge smile for the camera.

“My little Northie! This face 😍😍,” Khloé, 32 — a.k.a. “Auntie KoKo” — captioned the super-cute moment.

The potentially still-unnamed female pup was a recent gift from North’s mom Kim Kardashian West, whose sister Kourtney Kardashian gave her own daughter Penelope Scotland, 5 next month, a lookalike that Penelope named Honey.

Kardashian West’s older child marked her birthday earlier this month amid well wishes from all her famous family members, and a celebration at — where else? — Chuck E. Cheese’s.

“Birthday girl,” read one Snapchat photo, showing North sitting in front of a big purple-and-white-iced cake with sprinkles and wearing a crown headband as she prepares to blow out her candles.

Khloé is not shy about her auntie love for all her nieces and nephews. On Tuesday, she shared a snap of herself with four of them — including the youngest member of the Kardashian family, 7-month-old Dream Renée — posing in a kitchen.

“Missing my squad!! A few of the squad members were MIA this day! This photo was hard enough to even get the kids to stand still for this long 🤣,” Khloé wrote alongside the sweet pic.