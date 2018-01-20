Khloé Kardashian Has Yet to Pick Her Baby's Name: 'I Can Barely Decide What I Want to Eat'

Khloé Kardashian “loves” her newborn niece‘s name Chicago, but will she be inspired to give her baby on the way an equally unique moniker?

According to the pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashian reality star, the right name is still up in the air for her first child with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“I can’t wait to see what @khloekardashian names her baby!” a fan tweeted to Kardashian, 33, on Friday.

“Ugh me too!! lol I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby,” responded the mother-to-be,who confirmed her pregnancy shortly before Christmas with a black-and-white photograph of her own hands and Thompson’s wrapped around her bare bump.

Khloé Kardashian in October 2017 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ugh me too!! lol I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/UROXb7su4j — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 19, 2018

Though she hasn’t selected the one, Kardashian previously revealed the frontrunner in the name game.

“I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior — Tristan Jr.,” she told Ellen DeGeneres on her NBC daytime talk show earlier this month.

Before fans will get to watch the gender reveal happen on KUWTK, multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian and Thompson, 26, are expecting a baby boy.

On Wednesday, the Revenge Body host revealed how she told Thompson, who is already a father to 13-month-old son Prince Oliver, they were expecting.

“Tristan was the one who kept telling me, ‘I think you’re pregnant!’ He was leaving town to go back to Toronto and I went to get a pregnancy test. I actually had to FaceTime him to tell him. I was nervous and he was so excited!” she recalled in a blog entry on her app and website.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson at six-months into her pregnancy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“Of course, it’s such a blessing and such an exciting thing — but I do believe your initial reaction is always nerves. I’m so blessed that Tristan has been beyond supportive! He’s helped me overcome any fear or anxiety that I have! He’s always so reassuring and confident about everything when it comes to our baby,” Kardashian wrote.

Adding, “Having a partner that is equally as excited as you are, and is such a support system, is crucial! Tristan has been an angel to me! This process is trying — physically and mentally — but Tristan has made everything as easy and beautiful as it can be! More than I could have imagined.”