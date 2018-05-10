Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Nickname for True, Says She's 'Happy & Sad' the Baby's 1-Month-Old

It’s been one month since Khloé Kardashian welcomed daughter, True, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star can’t believe how fast time has flown by.

“I can’t believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow,” Kardashian, 33, wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

“Why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time,” admitted the new mama before revealing her baby girl’s nickname.

“Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut,” she gushed.

In a follow-up post, the reality star also thanked her fans for all of the love they have shown her “sweet peanut”. “I love you thank you for the sweet love to baby True,” wrote Kardashian. “Night night babes.”

Earlier in the day, Kardashian, who welcomed daughter True with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12, shared her plans for her first-ever Mother’s Day this Sunday on her app and website.

“I’ve always loved Mother’s Day and celebrating Kris Jenner, MJ and my sisters — but this year will be even more special because now I’m a mommy, too!” Khloé wrote referring to her momager and grandmother Mary Jo “M.J.” Campbell, as well as siblings Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and fellow first-time mom Kylie Jenner.

“As of now, there aren’t any special plans (that I know of, LOL). I’m really enjoying spending quality time with True and loving just hibernating with her,” she concluded her post.

Khloé Kardashian

Thompson, 27, also spoke publicly about the couple’s daughter for the first time since she arrived into the world during a Road Trippin podcast, which was posted on Tuesday.

The NBA player told host Allie Clifton that True is a healthy baby girl who is “doing good.” “Baby True is eating, sleeping and, uh, s—ing,” he shared. “That’s all they do.”

And although both Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers player have kept their daughter’s physical image under wraps, Thompson did reveal a few details about True’s looks while on the podcast.

“She has a full head of hair. She has green eyes,” Thompson shared, adding that True was born 21-inches long. “This is the first girl Thompson, female Thompson, so it’s huge.”

The basketball player is already a father to 17-month-old son Prince Thompson from a previous relationship to Jordan Craig.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashia Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Two days before the birth of Kardashian and Thompson’s first child together, cheating allegations surfaced against Thompson. Though Khloé has yet to comment on Thompson’s alleged infidelity, all signs are pointing to a reconciliation between the pair.

Last Friday, the couple was spotted out for lunch in Cleveland — marking the first time they’ve been seen together since allegations surfaced that Thompson cheated on Kardashian throughout her pregnancy. One day later, Khloé cheered on the power forward at the Cavaliers’ playoff home game against the Toronto Raptors.

“Khloé seems happy,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

“She loves being a mom. She’s focused on keeping her family together. She seems okay with Tristan — there’s no talk of a split,” added the source.

And even though her mother and sisters have not been pleased with Thompson, they support Khloé’s decision no matter what.

“When she wants something to work, she will make it work,” the source said. “Her family’s issue with Tristan is that they think he won’t change. But Khloé isn’t listening to this. She has been very firm with Tristan, and she believes he wants to keep his family together as well.”