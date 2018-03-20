Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Begins Nesting in Cleveland & Family Will Fly in 'When It's Baby Time'

Khloé Kardashian is counting down to her baby’s arrival!

The expectant Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 33, is nearing the end of her third trimester and will soon be welcoming her first child with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson in Ohio, where he plays for the Cavaliers.

“Khloe is in Cleveland and plans to stay there until the baby is born. She is too far along to fly back and forth,” a source tells PEOPLE of Kardashian nesting at the couple’s home after being “basically bicoastal” for the past eight months.

“She is doing great and seems very happy every day. Her family is flying to Cleveland when it’s baby time. Khloe especially wants Kris there for the birth,” the source says.

“[Khloé] is a bit nervous about the birth, but mostly excited. She is taking it easy in Cleveland, getting everything ready and she can’t wait to meet her baby girl,” the source shares.

Kardashian shared several selfies on Snapchat and Instagram Story Monday, possibly while relaxing at her Cleveland home as she captioned one of the photos: “Can you tell I’m bored.”

The mother-to-be has planned on giving birth in Cleveland for the last few months as she previously told Jimmy Kimmel in January that she hopes to time the delivery with Thompson’s NBA schedule.

“I don’t know when I’m having the baby yet, it just happens so I hear,” she said, adding that she plans on inviting the family member who “will annoy me the least” and “is going to be the calmest” at the hospital.

Back in December 2017, Kardashian revealed to fans and followers that she essentially relocated to Cleveland in order to be with Thompson.

“I’m so lucky that Tristan really lets me do my own thing. He just likes me to feel comfortable. And I truly do feel like it’s our Cleveland home!” she wrote on her website and app, also admitting that moving in with someone is a “huge step in a relationship.”

Cleveland has quickly become Kardashian’s home away from home as she has previously celebrated the past few Thanksgivings and Christmases there instead of Calabasas.

While Cleveland is something the soon-to-be parent has officially decided on, it appears she won’t be sharing the name of her daughter until she is born.

Kardashian responded to a fan Friday who pointed out the buzz circulating that she was going to give her baby a floral-inspired name. “Rose is so cute but no that’s not on my list,” she replied on Twitter.

The rumors likely came out of the fact that the Revenge Body host frequently posts photos of luxurious rose arrangements to her social media — usually in shades of pink and white.