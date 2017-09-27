Babies
Everything Khloé Kardashian Has Said About Becoming a Mother
From fertility issues to dreams of starting a family, the mom-to-be has been characteristically candid about her journey to motherhood
"About a year ago, we were like, 'Let's just see what happens.' And then when it didn't happen, Kim was like, 'Let's go to the doctor.' I found out I don't ovulate. My uterus lining isn't thick enough and I have to take pills to make my uterus lining thicker. If that doesn't get thicker, then I cannot carry a baby."
— opening up for the first time about starting a family with then-husband Lamar Odom in a 2013 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians
“I feel like I’ve been pregnant for six years! I used to get offended, like, ‘Do I look fat today?’ or ‘Why are they saying that?’ But they just say it. Before I was like, ‘Do I have a baby bump? Is my belly sticking out?’ But no. I mean, one day the rumor will be true, I hope, but who knows? Until then, it is what it is.”
— on dealing with pregnancy rumors, to PEOPLE in 2014
"I want to have kids and maybe to be remarried one day. I need to move on, and I will be filing for divorce very soon."
— on moving on after Odom's near-fatal overdose on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June 2016
“Shut the f— up. This is definitely not all how I thought this appointment was going to go. What if I can’t get pregnant?”
— responding to a doctor revealing that she has fewer follicles in her uterus than most women her age, on Keeping Up With the Kardashians
"My greatest wish is to grow up and be as fantastic as a mother as you have been to us!"
— wishing mom Kris Jenner a happy birthday on Instagram
“I was married, but I knew the circumstances weren’t the healthiest so I just kept pretending I was doing it. When I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar. I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage.”
— revealing that she "fake tried" to have kids with Odom, on the season 9 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians
“I knew it wasn’t the right situation to bring a child into, and I think I’ve done a lot of covering up for him — even when it made me look like I was the problem. But I was fine taking on that burden on my shoulders, because he had a lot of other deeper s— to deal with.”
— on why she decided not to have kids with Odom, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
"Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there."
— during a 2017 show teaser
"I definitely want a family, but I don’t feel any pressure. Tristan is a great dad and he definitely wants more children, but we both feel that it will happen when the time is right. We're still in a new relationship and I love us having time together. Once you have kids you can't get back your non-kid years...You worry about your children for the rest of your life. The concern I have is raising little human beings in a world that's filled with such hate and terror. That seems very scary."
— opening up about starting a family with Thompson, in an interview with YOU magazine in August 2017
"Tristan and I are both Christians; we go to church, we pray, we're vocal about God and spirituality. A lot of my girlfriends get pregnant without talking about things such as religion with their significant others and then find they have different belief systems to them."
— on their shared values, to YOU magazine
“My house is the fun house for my nieces and nephews. We do arts and crafts and bake a lot. We like to play outside and in the pool, just being goofy. I have water balloons and we have water fights. I’m like a big kid myself. At night when I babysit them we have dance parties. I love to give their moms the evening off.”
— on being a "fun aunt" to YOU magazine
