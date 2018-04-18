As a new mom, lucky Khloé Kardashian has a huge perk: three sisters who have done the whole parenthood thing before her.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave birth to her first child, daughter True, on Thursday. And on Wednesday, Khloé opened up on her app and website about how her sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian are “all such phenomenal moms” she respects dearly.

“Sure, we disagree on some of our parenting skills, but ultimately I look up to them so much as mothers,” she wrote. “I can’t say exactly what advice or skills I’ll be taking from them, but I’m going to remain awe-inspired by how they can handle it all. I hope that comes easily for me.”

Adds Khloé, 33, “Even though I’m not big on taking advice — I don’t believe there’s only one-way-or-the-highway and we all have to adapt into our own routines — it’s so comforting to know that I have sisters whom I can ask about anything that may come up. Just by observing them as moms, I’ve already learned so much.”

Kim, Kourtney and their sister Kendall Jenner were photographed touching down in Cleveland Monday to visit Khloé and their new niece True, four days after her birth and six days after allegations surfaced that Khloé’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson was unfaithful to the reality star throughout her pregnancy.

On Tuesday, a source told PEOPLE that Kim, 37, and husband Kanye West are upset with the NBA star for his alleged infidelity.

“They both feel Khloé has gone through so much and that she deserves being happy,” said the insider. “They can’t believe that Tristan has been going behind everyone’s back. They find his behavior disgusting.”

Added the source, “Kim is very protective of Khloé and is especially upset. She can’t imagine Khloé will stay with Tristan, but will support her sister either way.”

Another family member who is reportedly “furious” with Thompson? Brother Rob Kardashian, whom a source told PEOPLE Tuesday “won’t forgive” the Cleveland Cavaliers player for his alleged infidelity.

“Khloé has always been there for Rob and he hates that she was hurt — he knows what it feels like to be screwed over by someone you trusted,” the insider said of Rob, 31, who has an infamously rocky history with his ex, Blac Chyna.