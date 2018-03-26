Countdown in Cleveland! Khloé Kardashian ‘Found It Much More Stressful to Be Pregnant in L.A.’

She’s almost here! Keep up with all the latest on Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy as we count down the days until her daughter’s big arrival.

Though she’s a Calabasas native, Khloé Kardashian has made Cleveland her home away from home especially as she prepares to welcome her baby girl.

“Any day now! Khloé’s family is on baby watch. Everyone is super excited. She is ready for her baby girl to arrive,” a source tells PEOPLE about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s final weeks of pregnancy.

With her third trimester closing in, Kardashian, 33, has been nesting at her Ohio home with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, after being “basically bicoastal” for the past eight months.

“She very much enjoys Cleveland. She can go out without being photographed. No one judges her. She loves it!” the source shares, adding, “Khloé found it much more stressful to be pregnant in Los Angeles. She is happy that she gets to enjoy the last part of her pregnancy in peace.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Kardashian has planned on giving birth in Cleveland for the last few months, even telling fans in December 2017 that she essentially relocated from California in order to be with Thompson, who plays for the Cavaliers and is also dad to son Prince Oliver, 15 months.

In addition, the same month the Revenge Body host confirmed her pregnancy, she admitted on her app that moving in with someone is a “huge step in a relationship.”

RELATED GALLERY: The Khloé Kardashian Guide to Cleveland: See Her Local Favorites in Her ‘Home Away from Home’ with Tristan Thompson

And as she continues to show off her daughter’s nursery to her family and friends, Kardashian has also been receiving gifts and toys to fill up the room.

The mom-to-be shared the latest batch of adorable presents on Snapchat Sunday including three rabbit dolls and several children’s books: Baby’s First Bible Stories, God Bless You & Good Night and Baby’s First Book of Prayers.

RELATED: Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Admits She’s ‘Nervous About Breastfeeding’: ‘I Hear Crazy Things’

RELATED: Every Single Photo of Pregnant Khloé Kardashian’s Growing Baby Bump

While they wait for their baby girl’s arrival, Kardashian and Thompson recently documented the pregnancy in new black-and-white photos. For the maternity shoot, the reality star cradles her baby bump in the kitchen, wearing a Fleur of England thong and matching balcony bra.

“I know I’m going to miss my belly so much once she’s here, I had to capture the beautiful process that is pregnancy so I can always look back at this time,” Kardashian captioned the photos. “Being pregnant has always been a dream of mine. Even though nine months feels like a lifetime while I’m awaiting the arrival of my baby girl, it’s really a blink in the grand scheme of life.”