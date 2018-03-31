Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Reveals She ‘Can NOT WAIT’ To Hit the Gym Again After She Gives Birth

Khloé Kardashian is already looking forward to hitting the gym again.

Although the 33-year-old, who’s expecting her first child — a daughter — with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, kept up her impressive workouts throughout most of her pregnancy, as she’s gotten closer and closer to her due date, the reality star has had to limit her exercise to activities like walking on a treadmill.

“Random thoughts but I can NOT WAIT to f— up the gym when it’s time lol,” Kardashian announced on Friday night. “BEAST MODE is dying to return!!”

Although the 33-year-old admitted that returning to the gym post-pregnancy “won’t be easy,” she revealed she was “excited for the challenge.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also responded to a fan who suggested that season 3 of the 33-year-old’s Revenge Body series could be dedicated to moms trying to lose the baby weight.

“Random, but Season 3 of Revenge Body MOMS edition would be Cool! Just a thought LOL” the social media user wrote.

“Very cool!!!!” Kardashian enthusiastically replied.

Though the Good American designer has revealed that she expects her parenting style will be most similar to sister Kim Kardashian West‘s, the 33-year-old may be looking to navigate parenthood in her own way.

“Khloé mostly wants to do things herself when the baby arrives. She will have some help for sure but she plans to be extremely hands-on,” an insider recently told PEOPLE, adding, “Khloé also wants to navigate motherhood in her own way and isn’t really looking for other people to butt in.”

“She’s been very involved as an aunt since the beginning. She’s changed diapers and has gotten peed on plenty of times, and she’s also had her sisters’ kids stay with her for days on end,” the source continued. “Khloé was born to be a mother.”