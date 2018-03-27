She’s almost here! Keep up with all the latest on Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy as we count down the days until her daughter’s big arrival.

Fans of Khloé Kardashian‘s sultry black lingerie set are in luck: the whole thing is available online, and for under $200.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and boyfriend Tristan Thompson recently starred in an intimate maternity shoot by photographer Sasha Samsonova, where Kardashian wore a variety of barely there undies.

One such set? A black bra and coordinating bottom by Fleur of England, which she is rocking in the photos of herself and Thompson that she has shared thus far.

The Nocturnal Balcony Bra retails for $104 and the matching Nocturnal Thong for $89; both are available for order on farfetch.com.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Fleur of England Nocturnal bra and thong Farfetch (2)

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Sasha Samsonova

RELATED: Pregnant Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Share an Embrace in New Lingerie Maternity Photo

Kardashian, 33, opened up on her website Thursday about the significance of participating in the photo shoot as the couple prepare to welcome their first child together.

“Being pregnant has always been a dream of mine,” she wrote. “Even though nine months feels like a lifetime while I’m awaiting the arrival of my baby girl, it’s really a blink in the grand scheme of life.”

“I know I’m going to miss my belly so much once she’s here, I had to capture the beautiful process that is pregnancy so I can always look back at this time,” she added.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Is “Loving Being Pregnant,” Says Source: “She Feels So in Tune” with Her Body

While the star can’t wait to meet her daughter with Thompson, 27, there’s one thing she still feels apprehensive about: nursing.

“Oh my gosh lol I’m nervous about breastfeeding,” she replied to a fan on Instagram Monday who told Kardashian to prepare for “major leakage.”

“I hear crazy things but I’ll fight through it and love it,” added the Revenge Body star.