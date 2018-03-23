Khloe Kardashian Is 'Loving Being Pregnant,' Says Source: 'She Feels So in Tune' with Her Body

She’s almost here! Keep up with all the latest on Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy as we count down the days until her daughter’s big arrival.

Khloé Kardashian can’t wait to meet her baby girl, but in the meantime, she’s enjoying the journey of pregnancy.

A source reveals to PEOPLE that the 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has “been loving being pregnant” with her first child.

“She feels so in tune with pregnancy and her body and isn’t worried about bouncing back afterwards,” says the insider, adding, “She’s totally focused on prepping for the baby, at least for now.”

The Revenge Body star revealed earlier this month on the KUWTK season 14 finale that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson would welcome a daughter together. (The Cleveland Cavaliers player is also dad to a 15-month-old son named Prince Oliver.)

The source previously revealed to PEOPLE that Kardashian was initially “disappointed” to learn she and Thompson, 27, were expecting a daughter and not a son, but eventually came around to it.

“She really wanted a boy and that’s what she was expecting,” said the insider. “She was definitely disappointed, but is also so happy that God provided her with this gift.”

The parents-to-be recently posed together for a maternity session shot by photographer Sasha Samsonova, where the reality star wore black and white sets of lingerie.

“Being pregnant has always been a dream of mine,” Kardashian wrote on her website to accompany the super-sexy new images. “Even though nine months feels like a lifetime while I’m awaiting the arrival of my baby girl, it’s really a blink in the grand scheme of life.”

“I know I’m going to miss my belly so much once she’s here, I had to capture the beautiful process that is pregnancy so I can always look back at this time,” she added.