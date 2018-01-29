Khloé Kardashian is looking forward to entering a new stage of her pregnancy.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star — who’s just one day away from celebrating being seven months pregnant — shared that she’s looking forward to going through her “nesting” stage.

“I heard later in your third trimester you go through a stage called ‘nesting’ where you just want to clean and organize everything,” she wrote on her app Monday, adding, “My sisters said I would love that, LOL.”

The 33-year-old has a bit of a reputation for taking extreme measures when it comes to making sure everything in her home is as organized as possible, and frequently documents her “Khlo-C-D” lifestyle.

“I am actually looking forward to it,” Kardashian continued. “I just want everything organized and planned and as perfect as possible before the baby comes.”

Khloé Kardashian

The mom-to-be — who’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — also documented another exciting moment in her pregnancy on Monday: finding some gym attire that fit over her growing baby bump.

“I found a pair of workout pants that fit me this morning,” the soon-to-be mother (of a son!) announced in a Snapchat video. “Yay!”

As she caressed her stomach, Kardashian commented on her “little bump,” before adding that it wasn’t “so little” anymore.

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian

Although Kardashian has been keeping up with her fitness regimen throughout her pregnancy, that hasn’t stopped her from embracing her “cute” cellulite.

“I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute!” she wrote on Twitter Thursday, before adding in a separate tweet, “I feel like I’ve always had cellulite but it’s way more prominent at the moment.”

The expectant mother also revealed that so far she hasn’t had to deal with any stretch marks. “I’m happy about that,” she added before joking, “The perks of being chubby previously. Lol my tummy knows how to stretch.”

I feel like I've always had cellulite but it's way more prominent at the moment 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2018

So far no stretch marks. So I'm happy about that 🤞🏽 the perks of being chubby previously. Lol my tummy knows how to stretch — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2018

Kardashian also revealed that she’s not stressing about gaining weight or indulging her pregnancy cravings, even though she’s been missing her pre-baby body recently.

“During my pregnancy, I’m obviously not beating myself up about what I’m eating at all,” she wrote on her app. “I’m more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I’m going to work off every pound.”

She added, “I’m actually really excited to get my body back. I can’t wait!”