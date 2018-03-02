Khloé Kardashian Is Living Her Best Pregnant Life in Japan Satisfying Her Noodle Cravings

The only men Khloé Kardashian wants in Japan is ramen.

Kardashian, 33, shared new photos from her sister trip with Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, this time enjoying a bowl of noodles during their stay in Kyoto on Thursday. The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star hand-fed herself by dropping noodles into her mouth from above.

“In my element,” the mother-to-be captioned the picture of a picture, as seen in one polaroid shared on Instagram Story and Snapchat.

Kardashian, who is expecting her first child — a son — with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, also shared a gif of herself slurping another single noodle as it appeared she was dining from her hotel room dressed in navy patterned pajamas.

Before dining on noodles, Khloé shared her Instagram-worthy tourist moments while visiting the Sagano Bamboo Forest and Hokan-ji Temple.

Just one day before, the expectant Revenge Body host shared a photo of herself cradling her 8-month baby bump while wearing a silver glittery sequined mini dress.

Kardashian also shared some new updates on her pregnancy, commenting to one follower: “I am so thankful that after my first trimester… my pregnancy has been so healthy and strong! God is great! Much luck to you and your family.”

Telling another fan, “Thank you! I didn’t realize how common that was until the episode came out. It’s good to not feel alone,” referring to how painful the first trimester of her pregnancy was due to side effects of her progesterone pills.

While she has embraced her pregnancy curves, Khloé has expressed how she misses her body before baby. In fact, she has been “on autopilot” with her nutrition after learning the best foods for her body during her weight loss kick. (But when in Japan, eat noodles!)

Her nutritionist, Dr. Philip Goglia, recently told PEOPLE she’s sticking to the same diet now, but with a few changes.

“She’s doing great,” said Dr. Goglia, celebrity nutritionist and founder of G-Plans. “She’s added a smidge of dairy, and she makes sure to have good, consistent eating patterns and proper exercise protocols.”

Adding, “She’s just a warrior. She really is fitness; it’s what defines her. She’s got a great attitude and she’s super excited.”

Kardashian herself even explained why she wants to stick to her diet and workout plan for as long as possible.

“Whatever you do before you’re pregnant, you’re allowed to continue, and they say it leads for a better delivery,” she said. “I feel great, and I would feel horrible if I was just sitting around, overeating all day… I don’t have swollen feet, I don’t have a lot of these things because I’m staying so active right now. So, as long as I can, I want to keep that up.”