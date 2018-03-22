Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are two hot parents-to-be.

The couple recently posed together for a session shot by photographer Sasha Samsonova, where the reality star sports a set by Gooseberry Intimates: the Honey Bee Demi ($65) and Honey Bee String bottom ($34).

On a Thursday update to her website, Kardashian, 33, shared more exclusive snaps — including some of her in white lingerie — and revealed some of her thoughts on the shoot and her daughter on the way.

“Being pregnant has always been a dream of mine,” she wrote. “Even though nine months feels like a lifetime while I’m awaiting the arrival of my baby girl, it’s really a blink in the grand scheme of life.”

“I know I’m going to miss my belly so much once she’s here, I had to capture the beautiful process that is pregnancy so I can always look back at this time,” she added.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Sasha Samsonova

RELATED: Hot Mama! Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Lingerie — See the Sexy Snap

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Revenge Body star also used her website post to express her gratitude to the shoot’s behind-the-scenes squad.

“Thank you Sasha Samsonova for this special photo shoot!” wrote Kardashian. “Also, shout-out to my glam team who helped me look and feel like a goddess: Hrush, Andrew and Jill.”

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The post comes one day after the mom-to-be gave a sneak peek of the sexy session to her followers, sharing a snap of herself in the black lingerie set with a silky black robe draped down the lower back half of her body.

Last week, Kardashian posed topless for her new line of Good Mama maternity jeans, telling PEOPLE it was “an amazing experience” to do so.

“With this collection, we set out to create a premium denim line for women of all sizes and stages of pregnancy, and even for the months after the baby is born,” she explained.