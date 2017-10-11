Mom-to-Be Khloé Kardashian Conceals Baby Belly as She Steps Out in L.A.

Peek-a-boo! Where are you, baby bump?

Khloé Kardashian, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, was spotted out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, but kept her belly covered with loose-fitting clothes — much to the disappointment of fans impatiently waiting to see the star with a baby bump.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen leaving a studio carrying a handbag and what appeared to be several jackets.

Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq, was along for the outing and was all smiles in a black, skin-tight dress with a matching jacket.

Although Kardashian has kept any physical signs of pregnancy under wraps, she recently hinted that a baby bump reveal may be in the near future.

In a recent post on her Instagram account, Kardashian is shown modeling a “leather-like” tight denim mini skirt and matching peplum top from her Good American brand. Fans quickly began to comment that they could see a baby bump, and the star was sure to shut the speculation down — but not without leaving the social media users with a bit of hope.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“This is a peplum shirt. It [flares] out at the bottom. It’s just the way the shirt is designed,” she commented on the post. “In some of the next pictures coming up from the SAME shoot, I’m in a crop top. Showing a lot of skin … ”

PEOPLE learned in September that Kardashian, 33, and Thompson, 26, are expecting a baby.

Khloe Kardashian Is Pregnant! Revealed Days After Kylie Jenner’s Big Baby News

RELATED: Moms-to-Be Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Are “Starting to Plan” Nurseries: “All the Sisters Are Super Excited”

“Yes, Khloé and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.

Kardashian and Thompson have been dating since September 2016

The pregnancy news came just four days after PEOPLE confirmed that Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child, a daughter.

Earlier this week, Kardashian and Jenner were “full-blown twinning” in a Snapchat clip while filming a video for Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics YouTube channel.