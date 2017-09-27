Khloé Kardashian with Tristan Thompson in Cleveland Together as Pregnancy News Is Revealed

Khloé Kardashian and NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson are together in Cleveland, Ohio, amid news that they are expecting a baby.

On Monday, the mother-to-be, 33, shared a photo of Lake Erie on Snapchat along with the caption: “I’m back!”

And on Tuesday, Thompson, 26, was spotted at the first day of the Cleveland Cavaliers training camp in Independence. The power forward practiced with teammates LeBron James, Richard Jefferson, Kyle Korver and J.R. Smith. Newest team member Dwyane Wade was not in attendance.

Thompson, who is already a father to 9-month-old son Prince Oliver with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, spoke to the media but did not discuss his relationship with Kardashian or the baby news.

“I got to take my two months and enjoy them. Be with my family and decompress,” he said about his off-season this year. “Because 12 months of basketball will drive you nuts.”

The father-to-be also attended media day on Monday, during which he took new portraits for the 2018 season.

Kardashian and Thompson, who have been dating since September 2016, “are absolutely thrilled” about the baby news, according to a source.

“This is something Khloé has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: she didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen,” a source previously told PEOPLE about Khloé’s marriage to Lamar Odom and her past romances with James Harden and French Montana.

Khloé’s pregnancy comes days after sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday that Kylie is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Travis Scott. In fact, the sisters are due around the same time.

“Kylie is over the moon about her pregnancy. Khloé and Kylie are both due around the same time. They are approximately four months along,” an insider close to the family recently told PEOPLE.

“Kylie loves how close-knit her family is and is thrilled to bring that to her own family. She feels more prepared than ever, especially since she will be sharing this journey with Khloé,” the insider said, adding, “They are looking at it like a unifying experience for them as sisters.”

Sister Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West are also expecting. The couple, who married in May 2014, will be welcoming their third child after hiring a surrogate to help them expand their family. They are already parents to 4-year-old daughter North West and 21-month-old son Saint West.

Khloé recently revealed that Cleveland has become her home away from home during a recent appearance on Steve Harvey‘s show, Steve.

“I do really love Cleveland, I really enjoy it,” she told Harvey about jetting back and forth from Los Angeles to Ohio. “I love the best of both worlds.”

A source told PEOPLE in July that Kardashian and Thompson are house-hunting together. They’re not moving in together officially just yet, but the athlete (who has a home in Cleveland) is looking to rent a place in Los Angeles, according to the insider.

“Khloé is just the happiest,” said the source. “She loves spending every day with Tristan.”