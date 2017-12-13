Khloé Kardashian has made her KarJenner Christmas card debut.

For day 13 of the 25-day reveal, the first-time mom-to-be can be seen in the background of a group shot, holding her 13-month-old niece Dream Renée and keeping any semblance of a baby bump under wraps in a white shirt and jeans that match her sisters’.

The new photo includes the most individuals of any installment so far (nine people total!), and also marks the first appearance of family matriarchs Kris Jenner and her mom, Mary Jo “M.J.” Houghton.

The duo is surrounded by Khloé, Dream, Kim Kardashian West, Kim and Kanye West‘s children Saint, 2, and North, 4, plus Kourtney Kardashian‘s sons Reign Aston (up close on the camera lens!) and Mason Dash, who turn 3 and 8 on Thursday, respectively.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

DAY 13 25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 13, 2017 at 8:53am PST

DAY 10 25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 10, 2017 at 9:36am PST

DAY 9- MASON & DREAM A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 9, 2017 at 9:56am PST

RELATED GALLERY: See Every Single 2017 Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Card Countdown Photo



For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The 33-year-old pregnant reality star’s appearance on day 13 means there is just one KarJenner daughter glaringly missing from the reveal so far: youngest sister Kylie Jenner, who — like Khloé — is expecting her first child and has yet to either confirm her pregnancy or debut her baby bump.

Kendall Jenner made her debut Tuesday on day 12, putting her modeling skills to work in a shot taken from a lounging position on the floor. Like the rest of the family, she wore light-wash jeans and a white top.

DAY 5- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don’t even understand!!! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 5, 2017 at 8:19am PST

DAY 6 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 6, 2017 at 10:00am PST

DAY 4 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 5, 2017 at 8:18am PST

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Is Giving Us A Piece Of Their Christmas Photo One Day At A Time



RELATED GALLERY: Every Piece of Over-the-Top Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Decor Through the Years

True to Kim’s word, the newest puzzle piece in the 2017 KarJenner Christmas card reveal features just women and children — even though West made a surprise appearance on day 11.

Like his wife and her sisters, the 40-year-old rapper wore a white shirt and light-washed jeans for the chest-down shot, accessorizing the look with a gold watch and rings.

“This year’s Christmas card is shot really casually. We’re kind of doing [a] jeans-and-T-shirts vibe. Really cute. All the kids are so hard to put together,” Kim, 37, said during a November appearance on The Late Late Show.