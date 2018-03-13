Good Mama! Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Bump in Maternity Jeans Photo Shoot

It may have taken until her third trimester, but Khloé Kardashian has finally found the perfect pair of maternity jeans. She just had to make them herself.

On Monday, the 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — who is expecting her first child (a girl!) with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27 — announced the release date of the new line of maternity jeans coming to her fashion label, Good American.

The denim, dubbed “Good Mama,” will launch Thursday, Kardashian wrote — captioning a profile shot of herself in shadow.

In the image, Kardashian modeled the new denim while cradling her baby bump.

As fans may remember, Kardashian first gave shoppers a sneak peek of the line back in January in a series of posts to her Snapchat and Instagram story.

“We’ve been working on a maternity denim line called Good Mama,” said the star, showing off prototypes. “I’m really excited because I received the first prototypes of our Good American denim. [Co-founder Emma Grede] and I have been working on this for six months, even before I got pregnant, which is crazy. I feel like we’re just putting things into the universe — ‘Ask, believe and receive,’ I’m all about it.”

Although Kardashian has been doing her best not to ditch her pre-pregnancy style — explaining on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January while wearing a white dress and jacket that she’s “gonna try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible” — she told viewers on social media that she was looking forward to the “Good Mama” line.

“I really miss wearing jeans during my pregnancy,” Kardashian said. “I think you look so cute and chic, and there’s only so many dresses or leggings I could wear every day.”

“They’re so cute, though. They fit so well,” added the first-time mom-to-be, giving a close-up of the pants pockets and waistline. “These are a dream. I’ve never worn maternity denim before, so I’m really excited.”

Kardashian’s newest embrace of maternity clothes may have to do with the fact that her baby bump is growing more and more.

Earlier this month, she updated fans on her pregnancy diet, explaining that while she spent much of her pregnancy maintaining a healthy diet, all of that has recently gone out the window.

“I’ve been eating like a beast and I don’t like it, LOL,” wrote Kardashian, nearly a month after expressing how much she misses her pre-pregnancy body. “In my second trimester, I was giving in to my cravings in moderation—but now in my third, I just don’t have the self-control I used to have. Like it seriously all went out the window in my eighth month!”

Luckily, Kardashian isn’t letting herself get too upset about it. “I’m not sweating it because I’ll get back on track,” the Revenge Body host wrote.