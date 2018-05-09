Why Khloé Kardashian's First Mother's Day with Daughter True 'Will Be Even More Special'

Khloé Kardashian is getting ready for her first Mother’s Day!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, who welcomed 27-day-old daughter True with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12, revealed her upcoming holiday plans on her app and website Wednesday.

“I’ve always loved Mother’s Day and celebrating Kris Jenner, MJ and my sisters — but this year will be even more special because now I’m a mommy, too!” Khloé, 33, wrote, referring to her momager and grandmother Mary Jo “M.J.” Campbell, as well as siblings Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and fellow first-time mom Kylie Jenner.

“As of now, there aren’t any special plans (that I know of, LOL). I’m really enjoying spending quality time with True and loving just hibernating with her,” Khloé concluded her post.

The birth of her first child and her first Mother’s Day celebration follows Thompson’s cheating scandal that became public just two days before True’s arrival.

Though Khloé has yet to comment on her 27-year-old boyfriend’s alleged infidelity, all signs are pointing to a reconciliation between the pair.

Last Friday, the couple was spotted out for lunch in Cleveland — marking the first time they’ve been seen together since allegations surfaced that he cheated on her throughout her pregnancy. One day later, Khloé cheered on the power forward at the Cavaliers’ playoff home game against the Toronto Raptors.

“Khloé seems happy,” a source told PEOPLE on Tuesday. “She loves being a mom. She’s focused on keeping her family together. She seems okay with Tristan — there’s no talk of a split.”

While her mother and sisters have not been pleased with Thompson, they support Khloé’s decision no matter what.

“When she wants something to work, she will make it work,” the source said. “Her family’s issue with Tristan is that they think he won’t change. But Khloé isn’t listening to this. She has been very firm with Tristan, and she believes he wants to keep his family together as well.”

Also on Tuesday, Khloé admitted she is excited to get back into shape after seeing the first postpartum photos taken of her out in public.

“When I saw myself in those first post-pregnancy paparazzi photos, I couldn’t believe how big my booty looked!” she wrote in a separate blog post. “I can’t wait to tone up again and get my body back to where it was. I’m super excited because my doctor finally cleared me this week to work out and I’m going to meet with Coach Joe! I’ve literally been counting down the days.”