How Kim, Kourtney and Kylie Reacted to Khloé Kardashian's News That She's Expecting a Baby Girl

While Khloé Kardashian was shocked to learn she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson would be welcoming a baby girl into the world, her sisters couldn’t have been more excited for her.

The surprising news was revealed during Sunday’s season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

While the 33-year-old was visiting San Francisco with her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian, she got a call from their sister Kylie Jenner, who had learned the baby’s sex from Khloé’s doctor.

“You’re having a girl!” the 20-year-old — who welcomed her first child, daughter Stormi, on Feb. 1 — squealed as her sisters put her on speakerphone, adding, “I’m so excited for you, Khloé!”

But while Kylie was thrilled about the news, the Good American designer — who later admitted in the episode that she’d been hoping for a baby boy — didn’t initially share her sister’s enthusiasm.

“Is she lying or serious?” Khloé asked Kim, 37, before explaining that she really felt like she was pregnant with a boy.

After echoing Kylie’s excitement, the KKW Beauty mogul comforted her younger sister, saying, “It’s okay, I cried when I found out North was gonna be a girl too.”

Overhearing the news from another room, Kourtney walked up to her sisters and revealed she had also been taken by surprise by the baby’s sex. “I’m shocked,” the 38-year-old remarked.

God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! 👶🏽 my hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess 👑 👶🏽💗 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

But although she may have initially wanted to have a boy, on Sunday, the Revenge Body star clarified on Twitter that she’s thrilled to become the mother to a little girl.

“God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! my hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news,” she tweeted.

“I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!!” Khloé added of her newborn nieces. “God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess.”