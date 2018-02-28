Is Khloé Kardashian actually thinking pink?

According to a source, the 33-year-old reality star has been favoring pink gifts for her first child on the way, whom multiple sources previously revealed would be a son.

“Early on, Khloé was telling people that she is expecting a baby boy,” the source tells PEOPLE. “But getting ready for her baby shower, she is only registering for pink and neutral colors.”

“There is no blue at all on her registries,” the insider further revealed.

Kardashian herself has shared images to social media over the months since her pregnancy news first went public that may point to her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson expecting a daughter and not a son.

Three days before PEOPLE learned she was pregnant, the star posted a mirror snap of herself in a pink bathing suit. In January, she shared a photo of two eye masks labeled “Mommy” and “Daddy” with a pink heart filter.

The mom-to-be’s love for pink extends to her beauty treatments, too, as she was seen sporting pink nails in a Feb. 6 Instagram post.

The Revenge Body star also seems to favor the color pink in her floral choices, posting multiple photos of pink roses and other flowers to her Instagram account recently.

And one of Kardashian’s famous sisters might be in on the secret, too. For Valentine’s Day, Kim Kardashian West sent her the Ride or Die version of her Kimoji Hearts KKW Fragrance, which is purple with pink undertones.

New mom Kylie Jenner — who gave birth to her own baby girl, Stormi, on Feb. 1 — received the Ride or Die heart as well, while Kardashian West’s other two sisters and mom Kris Jenner received the BFF fragrance.

Jenner, 20, has also starred alongside Kardashian in two photos that send up a pink flag: one featuring a pink heart filter (Kardashian’s self-admitted “favorite”), and the snap she posted to congratulate Jenner on the birth, which has a darker-pink-tinged filter over the entire image.

Fans of the Kardashians know they never reveal their children’s name choices before they’re born. But during a January visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian shared what she and Thompson, 26, would likely go with if their baby was a boy.

“I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior — Tristan Jr.,” she said. “Then for a girl, I don’t know where to begin.”