Khloé Kardashian is looking forward to what 2018 has in store — including meeting her baby boy!

The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is expecting a son with her NBA star beau Tristan Thompson, shared a heartfelt post to Instagram on Sunday in which she reflected on the past year of her life and shared her excitement for 2018.

In a “top nine” post — which showcases a user’s nine most-liked Instagram photos from 2017 in a collage format — Kardashian, 33, encouraged her followers to focus on the positive.

“Top nine of 2017!! 2017 you’ve been good to me but I can NOT wait for 2018!! Honor the past year by celebrating your joys, mourning your losses, and shaking your head at the wonder of it all! We, as people, tend to spend a lot of time and attention watering the weeds. And then, we’re growing the weeds rather than watering the flowers and rejoicing!” she began.

“I have worked hard on being a positive person. I want to reflect and be grateful for all of the beauty that I have experienced this past year. We all have drama in our lives so let’s rejoice in the positives and not dwell on the negatives. This past year has been full of love, blessings and happiness! Lord knows I’m grateful for the place I am in in my life! I tell Him daily 🙏🏽 but I cannot begin to explain my excitement for everything new in 2018!!” Kardashian continued.

Though she is excited for what the next year holds, Kardashian admitted that she still deals with “nerves and anxiety.”

“I’m thankful to have a beautiful support system in place to help me celebrate New chapters! New experiences! New beginnings! I’m trusting the magic of NEW this 2018! Reflection is a beautiful thing but don’t dwell on your past too deeply,” she wrote, and concluded, “Stay on course and in a positive mind frame! 2018 is yours! God bless!”

Months after PEOPLE first broke the news back in September that the couple was expecting a baby together, Kardashian confirmed the pregnancy in an Instagram post shared Dec. 20, which showed off her sweet baby bump that she and Thompson cradled together.

“My greatest dream realized,” Kardashian wrote in her confirmation post. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

“Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this [quiet] but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!” she continued.

Days after confirming her pregnancy, the mama-to-be showed off her baby bump for the second time as a holiday gift to her fans and followers.

Snapped at momager Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve party, Kardashian donned a bedazzled jumpsuit and held her growing baby bump in the sparkling image.

“Merry Christmas!! May you sparkle and shine this festive season, may all of your wishes and dreams come true,” she shared. “I pray that we all may feel this happiness all year round. God bless you! #BabyBump.”