Two days after she slammed critics of her workouts during pregnancy, Khloé Kardashian is back at the gym — and this time, her older sister Kourtney Kardashian joined her.

The expectant Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 33, shared her exercise routine on Snapchat Thursday while inside of her home gym where she did workouts for her abs and lunges with bands.

Earlier this week, Khloé was shamed on social media by people who believed she was working out too much for a pregnant woman, but the Revenge Body star responded Tuesday on Twitter to call them out.

“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden,” wrote Kardashian posting a link to a fitpregnancy.com article about the benefits of exercising while expecting.

“MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended,” she added. “Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing s—.”

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Kardashian’s tweet came two days after she used Snapchat to document her pregnancy fitness routine, sharing clips of herself using a step machine, weights and a resistance band on Christmas Eve.

“I love that I can finally snap my workouts again … but Merry Christmas Eve and more workouts to come,” the mom-to-be told her followers, likely referring to the fact that she has been much more reserved on social media since news of her pregnancy broke in September.

“P.S. Snapchat that is so cute, the ‘Baby on the Way,’ the thing down here,” added Kardashian, addressing the filter on one video. “It’s so cute. Oh my God, you guys are making me so excited and just making it so real.”

Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy on Dec. 20 on social media alongside boyfriend Tristan Thompson in a sweet photograph where they cradled her stomach.

The baby boy on the way is the first child for Kardashian; her boyfriend Tristan Thompson is also dad to 1-year-old son Prince Oliver.

“I’m so happy to be on this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 26, wrote on Instagram following Kardashian’s pregnancy confirmation.

“Everyday [sic] I give thanks to him for bringing us together,” Thompson added. “I love you soo much and I know our little angel feels the love we share together and will know that mommy and daddy loves them unconditional and forever and ever amen.”