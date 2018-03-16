From 45,000 Flowers to 3,000 Balloons: Khloé Kardashian’s Designers Break Down Baby Shower Details

Khloé Kardashian celebrated her pregnancy with an extravagant baby shower in Los Angeles on March 10. And now, the expectant Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star is sharing all the details of the planning process.

“My baby shower was such a dream, I’m STILL on cloud nine. It was beautiful beyond words,” Kardashian – who is expecting a baby girl with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson – wrote on her app and website Friday.

“I have two very special people to thank for that: party planner Mindy Weiss and floral artist Jeff Leatham. They truly brought my vision to life and it was more than I could have imagined. Forever grateful!” added the mother-to-be, who is currently eight months along.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Revenge Body host was “beaming” during the shower sponsored by Amazon Baby Registry at the Hotel Bel-Air.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Speaking with Kardashian, Leatham – who recently wed actor Colton Haynes – and Weiss revealed the two specific things that were priorities for the shower.

“Khloé’s only thing was that pink was important to her. We came in with different ideas to create something whimsical. I pulled together some imagery of kind of a fantasy English garden. That’s why we had those topiary animals made of greens and the flowers falling in a sculpture form from the ceiling,” the celebrity florist said.

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenne Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“People walked into like some kind of crazy fantasy Alice in Wonderland atmosphere. We achieved that—and I was so excited because no one deserves it more than Khloé,” he shared.

Meanwhile, Weiss noted: “The biggest priority for Khloé was having a room filled with all her friends and family, so we designed the whole event around the idea of having everyone there together.”

Not only did the expectant Good American mogul have a room full of loved ones, she also got an overwhelming amount of pink decor.

Leatham shared that he used “over 45,000” flowers with “12,000 carnations” ordered just for the jaw-dropping centerpiece.

In addition, Weiss stated that her team used an assortment of “about 3,000” balloons in colors of pink and orange.

Along with the thousands of floral arrangements and balloons and animal topiaries, Kardashian also amplified the shower with an array of foods that included beef and veggie baby sliders, mini pigs in a blanket, salad, and a side of homemade macaroni and cheese and french fries for each guest.

“The elephants were so amazing. We made sure the trunks were up and flying because that means good luck and Khloé loved that,” Leatham explained.

“We wanted something different because there have been so many baby showers in the family and we’ve done all of them. So, we wanted to make sure they were all extremely different,” he emphasized.

The entire KarJenner family was on hand to honor Khloé’s new arrival, including sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Momager Kris Jenner made a special speech at the soirée for guests Kyle Richards, Larsa Pippen, Maria Menounos, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, Jen Atkins and Thompson’s mother Andrea.