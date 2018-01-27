Khloé Kardashian Reveals She’s Just Days Away from Being 7 Months Pregnant

Khloé Kardashian has announced she’s almost seven months pregnant.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star — who’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — announced on Saturday that she was approaching another pregnancy milestone.

“I’m 7 months on Tuesday!” she wrote on social media. “Woooo woooooo.”

The Revenge Body host’s pregnancy update came after she responded to a fan who commented on how fit Kardashian looked for being six months pregnant.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

I'm 7 months on Tuesday! Woooo woooooo — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 27, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Reveals Which Sister Gives the Best Baby Advice: ‘We’ve Been Fighting’

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

On Saturday afternoon the expectant mother also shared her excitement about being able to feel her baby kick.

“Kick kick kick exciting ” she wrote, although she later clarified to a fan that this wasn’t the first time she’d ever felt her baby kick, but “now it’s way more frequent and stronger.”

👶🏽 💋kick kick kick 👶🏽💋 exciting 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 27, 2018

No I have felt them before but now it's way more frequent and stronger — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 27, 2018

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Talks Pregnancy Cravings and Already Being ‘Really Excited to Get My Body Back’

Although the reality star has been keeping up with her fitness regimen throughout her pregnancy, that hasn’t stopped her from embracing her “cute” cellulite.

“I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute!” she wrote on Twitter Thursday, before adding in a separate tweet, “I feel like I’ve always had cellulite but it’s way more prominent at the moment.”

The expectant mother also revealed that so far she hasn’t had to deal with any stretch marks. “I’m happy about that,” she added before joking, “The perks of being chubby previously. Lol my tummy knows how to stretch.”

I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute! "Pregnancy may make cellulite look worse for a while, because the weight that you gain in pregnancy could make it more noticeable." — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2018

I feel like I've always had cellulite but it's way more prominent at the moment 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2018

So far no stretch marks. So I'm happy about that 🤞🏽 the perks of being chubby previously. Lol my tummy knows how to stretch — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2018

But although Kardashian admitted on Wednesday that she misses her pre-baby body and the “intense” workouts she used to do, she’s not stressing about gaining weight or indulging her pregnancy cravings.

“During my pregnancy, I’m obviously not beating myself up about what I’m eating at all,” she wrote on her app. “I’m more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I’m going to work off every pound. I’m actually really excited to get my body back. I can’t wait!”