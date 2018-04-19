Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter True has a bevy of lessons to learn as she grows up — including one very special one from the new mom’s late father Robert Kardashian.

“There’s absolutely no way I could pick just one parenting technique I’ve learned from my mom [Kris Jenner]. She’s just so incredible and has taught me so much,” the 33-year-old reality star wrote on her website and app Thursday.

The late Robert, a businessman and attorney, became a household name when he helped defend friend O.J. Simpson during his infamous 1994 murder trial. Robert was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003, and died less than eight weeks later, at age 59, on Sept. 30, 2003.

“But, the one thing I would take from how my dad was with us is unconditional love,” Khloé continues of Robert. “It’s the entire point of family.”

Khloé’s heartfelt post comes alongside another she made recently about sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, titled “Why Kendall & Kylie Will Always Be My First Babies.”

“They’re really like my first daughters,” wrote the Good American mogul, who gave birth to daughter True on April 12. “I helped raise them, which I love and appreciate so much now that we’re older.”

The two Jenner sisters were “picky eaters,” Khloé explains. “But, if you put that ketchup on something, Kendall and Kylie would eat it with no complaints. Without it, all they would eat was plain pasta and butter. I think they definitely prepared me for some of the challenges of motherhood!”

Baby True’s birth came just two days after allegations surfaced that Khloé’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson was unfaithful to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star throughout her pregnancy.

Thus far, the future of Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship status remains unclear, but sources have told PEOPLE the new mom is choosing to focus on her newborn.

“Khloé really wants to be able to forgive and trust Tristan again and have the life she hoped to have with him,” one insider told PEOPLE earlier this week. “She doesn’t know if she’ll be able to do that, but that’s the goal. She loves the life they had, she loves the baby they have together and she still loves the dream of being a family together. If she can find a way to rebuild with Tristan, she will.”