Baby True is thinking pink.

The daughter of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has quite the setup in which to get her Zs, judging from new photos of the nursery that the reality star shared to her website and app Monday.

Visible are a comfy-looking piece of white lounge furniture, a rocking horse, a large lamb toy, a white dresser and a pink-and-white butterfly mobile. A large pink stuffed bunny sits inside True’s crib, which is the same one Kardashian’s sister Kim Kardashian West used for all three of her children.

“I’m obsessed with True’s Nursery Works lucite Vetro crib! It’s feminine but still cool, which is the vibe of the nursery,” writes Kardashian, 33. “Kim uses the same one, and I trust the products she loves.”

The acrylic, transparent crib — which was also used by Beyoncé for daughter Blue Ivy — retails for $4,500 on amazon.com.

True Thompson's nursery Keila Lopez

True Thompson's nursery Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Speaking of Kardashian West, the Revenge Body star reveals that the 37-year-old — who welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogate on Jan. 15 — has been her rock during first-time motherhood.

“She was my angel during pregnancy and has been so helpful and encouraging,” Kardashian shares. “We’re similar moms and have been two peas in a pod lately!”

Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

While baby True doesn’t have a middle name as of now, that could change. Last week, Kardashian revealed on her site and app that she has “a couple of names in mind” but is in no rush to decide.

“I plan to take my time and decide if I’ll give her one at all,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star explained. “I’ve already spoken to my lawyers about it. I can add it at any time and it’s easy to get on the birth certificate.”