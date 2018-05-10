Baby True is a new mother’s dream.

According to Khloé Kardashian, her 4-week-old daughter with boyfriend Tristan Thompson has an incredibly “sweet” disposition and is an absolute joy to be around.

“Baby True is going to be a month old on Thursday! So far, she’s so incredibly sweet and patient — really not fussy at all,” the 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared in a Thursday update to her website and app.

It sounds like True might take after her basketball star father, too. As Kardashian reveals, “I can tell she’s going to be super athletic and incredibly strong! She’s very calm, peaceful and loves to cuddle with her parents.”

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Sasha Samsonova

The past week leading up to her first Mother’s Day has been all about Kardashian’s new baby girl. On Wednesday, the new mom shared with her Twitter followers that she was having mixed emotions about True’s upcoming age milestone.

“I can’t believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow,” she wrote. “Why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time. Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut. 💜”

I can’t believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow 😩 why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time. Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut 💜 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 10, 2018

Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Thompson, 27, opened up about his daughter earlier this week on the Road Trippin podcast, saying she’s “doing good” and that “baby True is eating, sleeping and, uh, s—ing. That’s all they do.”

Also dad to 16-month-old Prince Oliver, the Cleveland Cavaliers player — whose interview came almost one month after his cheating allegations surfaced — said he has experienced a big difference in fatherhood with a daughter compared to a son.

“With a boy, it’s just like, ‘Hey man, you’ll be all right, man. Stop crying,’ ” he explained. “But [with True], it’s like, ‘True, it’s gonna be okay. You know, we’re right here. Daddy’s here to feed you. It’s me! Look, yeah!’ It’s way different, but it’s fun, though. It changes you.”