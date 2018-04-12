Khloé Kardashian is a new mom — and her focus is all on her daughter.

The 33-year-old reality star welcomed a baby girl Thursday with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, just two days after multiple sources alleged that the NBA star had cheated on Kardashian several times.

“Khloé labored with [mom Kris Jenner] yesterday at the hospital. Tristan was there for the birth,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source tells PEOPLE. “He has practice today, but will spend as much time at the hospital as possible.”

“Everyone is focused on what’s best for their baby girl,” the insider adds. “Khloé is being the bigger person and letting Tristan bond with their baby.”

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE Thursday that Kardashian and Thompson, 27, welcomed their first child together.

The news comes following allegations that the Cleveland Cavaliers player was seen kissing multiple other women. On Tuesday, videos surfaced of Thompson allegedly getting close to an unidentified woman at the PH-D Lounge in New York City over the previous weekend.

A man who has been identified as Thompson was seen speaking closely with a brunette in photos and footage published by the Daily Mail and TMZ. The Shade Room later published a video of Thompson and a brunette allegedly entering his hotel at 5 a.m.

TMZ also posted footage recorded in October, allegedly depicting Thompson kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at the Darna hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C.

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé,” a source alleged to PEOPLE at the time. “He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork.”