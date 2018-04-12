Khloé Kardashian is officially a mom.

The 33-year-old reality star welcomed her first child, a daughter, with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Thursday, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE. The news came two days after allegations surfaced that Thompson was seen kissing multiple other women and a source calling him “a serial cheater.”

Kardashian spent much of her pregnancy with business as normal, from doing photo shoots for Good American to taking trips with her sisters. In fact, she didn’t even publicly announce that she was expecting until December, when she already had a sizable baby bump. But after a sibling vacation in Tokyo, Kardashian turned all of her attention to parenthood.

Here’s a look back at how Kardashian spent her final weeks as a mom-to-be.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Showering Baby Thompson with Love

RELATED GALLERY: The Khloé Kardashian Guide to Cleveland: See Her Local Favorites in Her “Home Away from Home” with Tristan Thompson

After revealing that she was expecting a baby girl on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star celebrated with an all-pink-everything baby shower.

Kardashian was “beaming” during the shower at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, a source told PEOPLE of the March 10 bash. The insider added that she repeatedly gushed over the ornate decorations.

“The shower was very over-the-top, but absolutely stunning. It was like a pink dream. There were pink flowers, including roses, everywhere!” the source revealed. “As guests entered the ballroom, they were greeted by gorgeous, hanging flower decorations. There were lots and lots of pink balloons. Pink lights also gave the shower a very romantic feeling.”

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Baby Shower

Floral artist Jeff Leatham told PEOPLE, “People walked into like some kind of crazy fantasy Alice in Wonderland atmosphere. We achieved that — and I was so excited because no one deserves it more than Khloé.”

Party planner Mindy Weiss added, “The biggest priority for Khloé was having a room filled with all her friends and family, so we designed the whole event around the idea of having everyone there together.”

Counting Down in Cleveland

After months of splitting her time between her native Calabasas and Cleveland, where Thompson plays basketball for the Cavaliers, Kardashian made Ohio her home away from home especially as she prepared to welcome her baby girl.

In mid-March, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian was nesting at the couple’s home until the baby was born, saying, “She is too far along to fly back and forth,” adding that her family would fly in for the birth and noting that she especially wanted her mom Kris Jenner to be there.

And despite some mixed emotions, the reality star was ready to be a mom. “[Khloé] is a bit nervous about the birth, but mostly excited,” the source said. “She is taking it easy in Cleveland, getting everything ready and she can’t wait to meet her baby girl.”

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Sasha Samsonova

RELATED GALLERY: Everything New Mom Khloé Kardashian Has Said About Becoming a Mother

A week later, an insider revealed that there were plenty of perks to being away from Hollywood as Kardashian neared her due date.

“She very much enjoys Cleveland. She can go out without being photographed. No one judges her. She loves it!” the source told PEOPLE, adding, “Khloé found it much more stressful to be pregnant in Los Angeles. She is happy that she gets to enjoy the last part of her pregnancy in peace.”

She Felt “So in Tune with Pregnancy and Her Body”

Despite missing her pre-pregnancy body along the way, the Revenge Body host had “been loving being pregnant” with her first child.

“She feels so in tune with pregnancy and her body and isn’t worried about bouncing back afterwards,” an insider told PEOPLE in March. “She’s totally focused on prepping for the baby, at least for now.”

Documenting Her Baby Bump

Kardashian also made sure to never forget her pregnancy body, putting her growing belly on display while modeling for Good American’s maternity collection and doing a shoot with Thompson by photographer Sasha Samsonova, in which she wears a lacy bra, panties and a robe.

“I know I’m going to miss my belly so much once she’s here, I had to capture the beautiful process that is pregnancy so I can always look back at this time,” she wrote on her website to accompany the snaps.

“Being pregnant has always been a dream of mine,” Kardashian added. “Even though nine months feels like a lifetime while I’m awaiting the arrival of my baby girl, it’s really a blink in the grand scheme of life.”

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome Daughter Days After Cheating Scandal



Rocked by Scandal

Two days before Khloé gave birth, infidelity allegations were rampant with rumors that her Cleveland Cavaliers player beau was seen kissing multiple other women and a source calling him “a serial cheater.”

On Tuesday, videos surfaced of Thompson, 27, allegedly getting close to an unidentified woman at the PH-D Lounge in New York City over the previous weekend.

Watch the full special Born Kardashian streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

A man who has been identified as the athlete was seen speaking closely with a brunette in photos and footage published by the Daily Mail and TMZ. The Shade Room later published a video of Thompson and a brunette allegedly entering his hotel at 5 a.m.

TMZ also posted footage recorded in October, allegedly depicting Thompson kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at the Darna hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C.

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé,” a source alleged to PEOPLE at the time. “He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork.”