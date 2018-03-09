Khloé Kardashian is stocking up on pink duds for her daughter!

Days after revealing she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby girl, the 33-year-old showed off some of the adorable new clothes the couple’s first child will get to wear.

Among the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s baby apparel was a coordinating set of pink onesies, which both had a sweet message written on them — one says, “I (heart) MOM” and the other says, “I (heart) DAD.”

Kardashian’s stock pile of pink and purple outfits are from Kickee Pants – a brand loved by Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, who dressed son Silas in the blue coveralls for Father’s Day.

Khloé Kardashian's baby clothes Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

And the Revenge Body host isn’t the only one who’s getting caught up in baby excitement!

According to a source, Kris Jenner recently accompanied her daughter on a shopping trip at both Petit Tresor and Couture Kids, to stock up on pink items like a rocking chair and a variety of stuffed animals, including giraffes.

“Khloé did some last-minute shopping with Kris. Kris treated her to all the gifts,” the source told PEOPLE. “Khloé was in the best mood. She was all smiles and so excited about shopping for her baby girl. She left the stores with some gifts, but most of the gifts will be delivered.”

Khloé Kardashian

With fans and KUWTK viewers finally having learned the sex of Kardashian’s s first child on Sunday, they’ll have to wait a little longer to find out what Kardashian and Thompson, 26, will name their daughter.

The mom-to-be revealed on Tuesday that although they haven’t settled on a name quite yet, they’ve started brainstorming the first initial at least.

“I think a T but a K is an option as well. That’s as far as I know,” she responded to a Twitter follower, who inquired if she was “going to follow tradition and name the baby something beginning with a ‘k.’ “