Khloé Kardashian probably won’t share the name she and Tristan Thompson have chosen for their daughter until her birth, but there’s one moniker they aren’t going with: Rose.

The reality star responded to a fan Friday who pointed out the buzz circulating that she was going to give her baby the floral-inspired name.

“Rose is so cute but no that’s not on my list,” Kardashian replied on Twitter.

The rumors likely came out of the fact that Kardashian, 33, frequently posts photos of luxurious rose arrangements to her social media — usually in shades of pink and white.

Rose is so cute but no that’s not on my list — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 16, 2018

I think im going with a T — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 16, 2018

Earlier this month, the mom-to-be admitted on the social-media platform that she and her NBA star boyfriend, 27, had gotten as far as choosing a first initial — T or K — but were still debating on what to call their baby girl.

On Thursday, Kardashian narrowed it down even further, telling one fan on Twitter, “I think im going with a T.”

“@khloekardashian do you have a name picked out for your sweet baby girl yet?” another fan asked the Revenge Body star in early March.

“NO!!! It’s so hard!!!” Kardashian admitted. “Lol I knew the name if I was having a boy. So now I really have to figure this out 🤦🏼‍♀️”

In her first television appearance since confirming her pregnancy, Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres that her boy name would be in honor of Thompson.

“I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior — Tristan Jr.,” she said during the January interview. “Then for a girl, I don’t know where to begin.”