Now that it’s officially public knowledge that Khloé Kardashian is expecting a girl, she’s all about thinking pink.

The 33-year-old reality star used Instagram Stories after Sunday’s season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which revealed the big news, sharing photos of a cake that read “Congratulations It’s A … ” Upon cutting it, the pink frosting inside honored her baby girl.

Khloé also got a manicure in neon pink, which she showed off on social media.

In Sunday’s season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner delivered the exciting news from her sister’s doctor to the pregnant star, who was visiting San Francisco with Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian.

“I’m really hoping Kylie’s lying,” the Revenge Body host said on KUWTK, revealing she was almost certain she was carrying a baby boy.

However, the mom-to-be made it clear on Twitter that she’s thrilled to welcome a little girl, who joins this year’s KarJenner all-girl baby boom that also saw the arrival of Kardashian West’s third child, daughter Chicago, born via surrogate on Jan. 15, and Jenner’s first child, daughter Stormi, born on Feb. 1.

“I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!!” Kardashian tweeted Sunday evening. “God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess.”

Kardashian herself confirmed she was going to be a mom on Dec. 20, sharing a sweet black-and-white photo featuring her and Thompson cradling her baby bump.

“My greatest dream realized. We are having a baby!” she captioned the post. “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

She continued, “I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages!”

At eight months along, Kardashian is still deciding on a name for her new addition. “I have a few that I like, but nothing is picked,” she replied to a fan on Twitter Saturday. “It’s so hard.”

The reality star later added that she did have an initial in mind, saying, “I think a T but a K is an option as well. That’s as far as I know.”